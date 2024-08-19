"The Most Notorious 'Talker' Runs the World's Greatest Clan" Anime Reveals 5 New Cast

The official website for the television anime of Jaki 's The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan ( Saikyō no Shienshoku "Wajutsushi" dearu Ore wa Sekai Saikyō Clan o Shitagaeru ) novel series revealed five new cast members on Monday.

The newly announced cast are:

Yoshiki Nakajima as Loyd

Kaede Hondo as Tanya Clark

Akihiro Tajima as Walter

Seiji Maeda as Wolf Lehman

Kaori Maeda as Lycia Mercedes

Previously announced cast are:

The anime will air in October.

Gree describes the story:

Noel, a young boy with a legendary hero known as the Overdeath as his grandpa. Admiring his grandpa, Noel aspires to become the strongest seeker, but his inherent support class, "Talker" is considered the weakest. Despite his efforts to become a skilled seeker like his grandpa, Noel couldn't bridge the gap in talent. However, with his unparalleled resourcefulness, he discovers the path to become the strongest. Gathering allies, Noel forms the greatest clan, aiming to become its master. With cunning strategies, he bewilders his enemies and leads his comrades towards greater heights. The most notorious “Talker” carves the path to supremacy, sparing no means to achieve it.

The main staff members are:

Jaki launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website, and the Overlap Bunko imprint has published four volumes so far. Yamorichan has been adapting the story as a manga on the Comic Gardo website, and the manga's ninth volume shipped on April 25. Seven Seas licensed both the novel series and the manga series.