Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts Musical Stage Play Reveals Cast, Trailer, Key Visual

The musical stage play adaptation of Yu Tomofuji 's Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts ( Niehime to Kemono no Ō ) manga titled Musical: Niehime to Kemono no Ō ~the KING of BEASTS~ revealed the cast, a new trailer, and a key visual for the show on Tuesday.

The cast includes:

Daigo Kato as Leonhart

Kokoro Kuge as Sarifi

Tomoya Fukui as Anubis

Waku Kyoten as Jormungand

Hikaru Imamaki as Lanteveldt

Yume Nagatoshi as Amito

Judai Shirakashi as Fenrir

Gaku Matsuda as Gleipnir

Yūsuke Yata as Set

The show will run in Tokyo and Osaka in March 2025.

Yukio Ueshima ( Prince of Tennis musicals) is writing the screenplay, directing, and choreographing the musical. Sayaka Asai (from One on One musical group) is writing the lyrics, and Shigeru Yahata is in charge of music.

Tomofuji launched the original manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in 2015, and ended it in October 2020. The manga's 15th and final compiled book volume shipped in January 2021. The manga has 2.1 million copies in circulation, including digital sales. Yen Press published the 15th volume in April 2022. Yen Press describes the story:

A young girl has resigned herself to being the next sacrificial meal for the Beast King...but the king is no mere monster! Love is more than skin-deep in this gorgeous fantasy manga.

A spinoff manga began serialization in Hana to Yume in August 2022. The manga had a side-story chapter that appeared in Hana to Yume 's sister magazine The Hana to Yume in April 2022.

The manga's anime adaptation's first cours (quarter of a year) premiered in April 2023, and the second cours then premiered in July. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide outside Asia.