Loner Life in Another World Anime Reveals 9 New Cast Members

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Taichi Ichikawa, Kento Hama, Fumiya Imai, more join cast for October 3 anime

The staff for the television anime of Shoji Goji's Loner Life in Another World (Hitoribotchi no Isekai Kōryaku) light novel series revealed nine new cast members on Monday:

Nerd Group
Taichi Ichikawa as Nerd B, a military geek
Yū Okano as Nerd C, a history and tactics geek
Shinnosuke Tokudome as Nerd D, a poison and trap geek
Jock Group
Kento Hama as Jock B, a member of the soccer club
Haruki Ishiya as Jock C, a member of the track and field club
Keisuke Iwamura as Jock E, a member of the judo club
Delinquent Group and Haruka's classmates
Fumiya Imai as Delinquent B
Yōhei Matsuoka as Delinquent E
Kōdai Sakai as Delinquent F
Update: The anime's official website also revealed on Monday that the series will debut in Japan on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji on October 3.

HIDIVE will stream the anime.

The anime stars Shūichirō Umeda as Haruka. He is the only one in his class who didn't receive a "cheat skill" from God during the class's sudden summoning to another world. He is determined to enjoy a "lone" life in the different world using leftover bad skills.

Previously announced cast includes:

Akio Kazumi (Fist of the Blue Sky Regenesis) is directing the anime at Hayabusa Film and Passione. Kenta Ihara (The Blue Wolves of Mibu, Ishura) is in charge of series composition, and Keiya Nakano (Hamidashi Creative, Keijo!!!!!!!!) is designing the characters. Toshiya Washida (Hellsing Ultimate) and Hanako Kikuchi (Let's Make a Mug Too key animation) are the sub-character and monster designers.

Takeshi Sekino (Psycho-Pass background art) is the art director, Michino Fujiwara (Spy×Family color setting) and Sakie Suzuki (I'm Quitting Heroing) are in charge of color design, and Kouji Hayashi (Love Flops) is the compositing director of photography.

Ayako Tan (2024 Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf) is in charge of editing, Hisayoshi Hirasawa (Love Flops) is the sound director, and Frontier Engine is credited for animation production cooperation.

Yoshino will perform the opening theme song "ODD NUMBER," and Kujiragi will perform the ending theme song "Hello to Goodbye" (Hello and Goodbye).

Goji launched the novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2016, and the 14th volume shipped on April 25. Saku Enomaru took over illustrations from booota for the novels starting with the third volume. The novels have over 2.8 million copies (print and digital) in circulation. A manga adaptation by Bibi launched on the Comic Gardo website in January 2019, and Overlap will publish the 20th compiled book volume on September 25.

Seven Seas licensed the light novel series and will release the 10th volume in English on November 12. The company is releasing the novels as part of its Airship imprint.

Seven Seas describes the series:

When acerbic loner Haruka gets transported to another world with his class, he's not big on adventuring, but he wouldn't mind some cool magic of his own. Unfortunately, the magic powers are first-come-first-served, and by Haruka's turn, there's nothing good left to choose from. Now he'll have to take on this fantasy world the hard way, with a hodgepodge selection of bizarre skills...and with all the girls in class tagging along!

Kaiten Books publishes Goji and Bibi's manga adaptation in English.

Source: Press release

