HIDIVE to Stream Loner Life in Another World Anime

© 五示正司・オーバーラップ／ひとりぼっちの製作委員会

announced on Wednesday that it will stream the television anime of's) light novel series for the fall 2024 season.revealed last week that it was screening the North American premiere on July 5 at this year's event.

The anime will premiere in October.

Akio Kazumi ( Fist of the Blue Sky Regenesis ) is directing the anime at Hayabusa Film and Passione . Kenta Ihara ( The Blue Wolves of Mibu , Ishura ) is in charge of series composition, and Keiya Nakano ( Hamidashi Creative , Keijo!!!!!!!! ) is designing the characters. Toshiya Washida ( Hellsing Ultimate ) and Hanako Kikuchi ( Let's Make a Mug Too key animation) are the sub-character and monster designers.

Takeshi Sekino ( Psycho-Pass background art) is the art director, Michino Fujiwara ( Spy×Family color setting) and Sakie Suzuki ( I'm Quitting Heroing ) are in charge of color design, and Kouji Hayashi ( Love Flops ) is the compositing director of photography.

Ayako Tan (2024 Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf ) is in charge of editing, Hisayoshi Hirasawa ( Love Flops ) is the sound director, and animation production cooperation by Frontier Engine .

The anime stars Shūichirō Umeda as Haruka. He is the only one in his class who didn't receive a "cheat skill" from God during the class's sudden summoning to another world. Determined to enjoy a "lone" life in the different world using leftover bad skills.

Goji launched the novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2016, and the 14th volume shipped on April 25. Enomoto took over illustrations from booota for the novels starting with the third volume. The novels have over 2.8 million copies (print and digital) in circulation. A manga adaptation by Bibi launched on the Comic Gardo website in January 2019, and Overlap published the 19th compiled book volume also on April 25.

Seven Seas licensed the light novel series and released the eighth volume in English on March 5. The company is releasing the novels as part of its Airship imprint.

Seven Seas describes the series:

When acerbic loner Haruka gets transported to another world with his class, he's not big on adventuring, but he wouldn't mind some cool magic of his own. Unfortunately, the magic powers are first-come-first-served, and by Haruka's turn, there's nothing good left to choose from. Now he'll have to take on this fantasy world the hard way, with a hodgepodge selection of bizarre skills...and with all the girls in class tagging along!

Kaiten Books publishes Goji and Bibi 's manga adaptation in English.

Source: Press release