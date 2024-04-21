Loner Life in Another World Anime's Teaser Unveils More Cast, Main Staff, October Debut

The staff for the television anime of Shoji Goji 's Loner Life in Another World ( Hitoribotchi no Isekai Kōryaku ) light novel series revealed the anime's English-subtitled teaser video on Sunday. The video unveils more cast members, the main staff, and October premiere for the anime.

[Select the CC (closed caption) button for English subtitles]

The newly announced cast members are:

Haruka Shiraishi as Class Rep, Haruka's classmate who is talented in both academics and sports, and possesses the charisma to lead groups. Haruka's classmate and friend since first grade

© Shoji Goji, OVERLAP / Loner Life Production Committee

Hina Suguta as Gal Leader, the leader of the gal group, Haruka's classmate. A former reader model and a fashion enthusiast

© Shoji Goji, OVERLAP / Loner Life Production Committee

Kyouhei Natsume as Nerd A, Haruka's classmate and a member of the nerds group. He confidently lives in another world with the knowledge he gained from anime and light novels

© Shoji Goji, OVERLAP / Loner Life Production Committee

Hiromu Mineta as Jock A, Haruka's classmate and a member of the muscle-headed sports group. He has the courage to fight at the forefront for his classmates

© Shoji Goji, OVERLAP / Loner Life Production Committee

Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Delinquent A, Haruka's classmate and a member of the delinquent group. He comes up with bad ideas using his skills

© Shoji Goji, OVERLAP / Loner Life Production Committee

Akio Kazumi ( Fist of the Blue Sky Regenesis ) is directing the anime at Hayabusa Film and Passione . Kenta Ihara ( The Blue Wolves of Mibu , Ishura ) is in charge of series composition, and Keiya Nakano ( Hamidashi Creative , Keijo!!!!!!!! ) is designing the characters. Toshiya Washida ( Hellsing Ultimate ) and Hanako Kikuchi ( Let's Make a Mug Too key animation) are the sub-character and monster designers.

Takeshi Sekino ( Psycho-Pass background art) is the art director, Michino Fujiwara ( Spy×Family color setting) and Sakie Suzuki ( I'm Quitting Heroing ) are in charge of color design, and Kouji Hayashi ( Love Flops ) is the compositing director of photography.

Ayako Tan (2024 Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf ) is in charge of editing, Hisayoshi Hirasawa ( Love Flops ) is the sound director, and animation production cooperation by Frontier Engine .

The anime stars Shūichirō Umeda as Haruka. He is the only one in his class who didn't receive a "cheat skill" from God during the class's sudden summoning to another world. Determined to enjoy a "lone" life in the different world using leftover bad skills.

Goji launched the novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2016, and the 13th volume shipped on January 25. Enomoto took over illustrations from booota for the novels starting with the third volume. The novels have over 2.8 million copies (print and digital) in circulation. A manga adaptation by Bibi launched on the Comic Gardo website in January 2019, and Overlap published the 18th compiled book volume also on January 25.

Seven Seas licensed the light novel series and released the eighth volume in English on March 5. The company is releasing the novels as part of its Airship imprint.

Seven Seas describes the series:

When acerbic loner Haruka gets transported to another world with his class, he's not big on adventuring, but he wouldn't mind some cool magic of his own. Unfortunately, the magic powers are first-come-first-served, and by Haruka's turn, there's nothing good left to choose from. Now he'll have to take on this fantasy world the hard way, with a hodgepodge selection of bizarre skills...and with all the girls in class tagging along!

Kaiten Books publishes Goji and Bibi 's manga adaptation in English.