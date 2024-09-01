×
News
Utagoe wa Mille-Feuille Project Reveals Cast for New 'Parabola' Group

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Moeka Koizumi, Asaka, Nao Tōyama, Yoshino Aoyama, KIYOZO join project

The official website for the music project Utagoe wa Mille-Feuille (A Singing Voice Is a Mille-Feuille Pastry) announced a new group and its respective cast members on Monday. The site unveiled a promotional video for the new "Parabola" group, emphasizing the characters' two-sided nature.

The Parabola cast members include:

Moeka Koizumi as Mizuki Fujishiro
Asaka as Zoe Delaunay
Nao Tōyama as Kikka Sengoku
Yoshino Aoyama as Reira Tamaki
KIYOZO as Karin Minami
Parabola's first single "BRAIN HACK" will debut on November 20, which will include the title song as well as an acapella cover of YOASOBI's "Yūsha," the first opening theme song for the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime.

The project has a planned anime that will premiere in 2025.

The project launched in April 2022 with the themes of "a cappella." "high school girls," and "complex." The story of six high school girls coming of age through a cappella music has already spawned voice drama stories, music videos (in which the characters' voice actresses themselves try their hand at a cappella) and documentary videos featuring their lessons.

The project stars:

Pony Canyon and THE ORAL CIGARETTES rock band member Takuya Yamanaka (Scarlet Nexus, Noragami Aragoto) created the original concept, and Yamanaka is also writing the scripts. Che-Rico designed the characters. Pony Canyon is producing the music.

Sources: Utagoe wa Mille-Feuille website, Comic Natalie

