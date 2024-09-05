Hulu Streams Murai in Love Anime

Image via Murai in Love anime's website © 島順太・KADOKAWA／アニメ村井の恋製作委員会

Murai no Koi

Hulu

U.S. is streaming the anime adaptation of's) manga, and is listing the series as aOriginal release. The anime's first episode is now available on the platform.

Disney+ started exclusively streaming the anime on Wednesday in Japan. The anime will then premiere on the Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and Biwako channels on October 6 at 11:30 p.m. JST (10:30 a.m. EDT).

The anime stars:

Yoshiki Yamakawa ( Little Busters! , Hi Score Girl , The Duke of Death and His Maid ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Susumu Yamakawa ( Back Street Girls: Gokudols , Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House , The Way of the Househusband ) is supervising and writing the series' scripts. Ruka Kawada is composing the music, and Jin Aketagawa is the sound director.

The manga centers on the titular Murai, an unassuming high school boy who confesses his love for the teacher Tanaka, a woman who is a fan of otome games for girls. When Tanaka curtly refuses Murai's advances, Murai returns the next day a changed man: new hair, new style, all emulating Tanaka's favorite character from an otome game. Now Murai sets out on his quest to be Tanaka's dream man.

Shima launched the manga on the Line Manga service under Kadokawa 's Gene Line label in June 2018, and ended its serialization in June 2022. Kadokawa published seven compiled book volumes for the manga.

The manga inspired a live-action series that ran for eight episodes on TBS from April to May June 2022.

Source: Hulu via @WTK