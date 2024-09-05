News
Hulu Streams Murai in Love Anime
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Disney+ started exclusively streaming the anime on Wednesday in Japan. The anime will then premiere on the Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and Biwako channels on October 6 at 11:30 p.m. JST (10:30 a.m. EDT).
The anime stars:
- Kengo Takanashi as Murai
- Yōko Hikasa as Ayano Tanaka
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Hitotose
- Kōhei Amasaki as Kiriyama
- Haruki Ishiya as Hirai
- Masaya Matsukaze as Yamakado
- Hōchū Ohtsuka as narrator
- Saori Gotō as Yūka Nishifuji
- Mikoi Sasaki as Hitomi Nishifuji
- Yūki Hirose as Yayoi Fukunaga
Yoshiki Yamakawa (Little Busters!, Hi Score Girl, The Duke of Death and His Maid) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff. Susumu Yamakawa (Back Street Girls: Gokudols, Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House, The Way of the Househusband) is supervising and writing the series' scripts. Ruka Kawada is composing the music, and Jin Aketagawa is the sound director.
The manga centers on the titular Murai, an unassuming high school boy who confesses his love for the teacher Tanaka, a woman who is a fan of otome games for girls. When Tanaka curtly refuses Murai's advances, Murai returns the next day a changed man: new hair, new style, all emulating Tanaka's favorite character from an otome game. Now Murai sets out on his quest to be Tanaka's dream man.
Shima launched the manga on the Line Manga service under Kadokawa's Gene Line label in June 2018, and ended its serialization in June 2022. Kadokawa published seven compiled book volumes for the manga.
The manga inspired a live-action series that ran for eight episodes on TBS from April to May June 2022.