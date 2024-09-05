Tokyo MX Announces Changes, New Anime Programming Block Starting in October

Channel adds new programming block on Thursday evenings, expands "Kids' Anime" programming block to 2 hours

Image via Tono to Inu anime's website © 西田理英・COMICポラリス／殿と犬製作委員会

announced on Wednesday a new anime programming block, and the schedule changes for its other anime time slots, starting in October.

The channel will start the new programming block in October on the prime time slot every Thursday at 9:25 p.m. JST. Anime titles that will air in the programming block will be announced at a later date.

Tokyo MX will also move its "Kids' Anime" time slot from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00-8:57 p.m. JST on weekdays. The "Kids' Anime" time slot will air anime series "that can be enjoyed by a wide range of generations," such as GeGeGe no Kitarō , the Precure series, and Ojamajo Doremi .

The channel's "Late Night Anime" time slot that will start from 10:00 p.m. JST onward will feature popular anime series such as the third season of Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , which will premiere on October 2; and Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II , which will premiere on October 4.

The channel is also focusing on short anime and will premiere the second season of Hyakushō Kizoku on October 4 at 9:54 p.m. JST. The Tono to Inu anime (image right) will premiere on the channel on October 10, and will air its four different versions every week.

Tokyo MX currently airs anime series such as Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian , the second part of Sengoku Youko , Delico's Nursery , and the second season of Oshi no Ko , among others.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web