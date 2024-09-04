Tono to Inu Anime's Video Unveils Staff, October 10 Debut of 1st of 4 Versions

The official website for the television anime of Rie Nishida 's Tono to Inu ( A Fearful Lord and a Cheerful Dog Live Together as Masters and Servants! ) manga started streaming the anime's promotional video on Wednesday. The video reveals the main staff and premiere airing dates of its four different versions, starting on October 10. The anime's staff also revealed that boy group SUPER★DRAGON is performing the theme song "Little Lovers."

Image via Tono to Inu anime's website © 西田理英・COMICポラリス／殿と犬製作委員会

The anime will first air on the Tokyo MX channel, then on MBS at a later time.

The anime's "Wan Wan" (Japanese onomatopoeia of a dog's bark) version featuring Akio Ōtsuka as Tono will air every Thursday, starting on October 10 at 9:54 p.m. JST. The "Pote Pote" (Japanese onomatopoeia for walking with soft-footed steps) version featuring Tomokazu Sugita as Tono will air every Friday, starting on October 11 at 7:26 p.m. JST. The "Kun Kun" (Japanese onomatopoeia for an animal sniffing) version featuring Shunsuke Takeuchi as Tono will air every Sunday, starting on October 13 at 6:55 p.m. JST. The "Mofu Mofu" (Japanese onomatopoeia for something fluffy, especially animal fur) version featuring Masaki Aiba as Tono will air every Monday, starting on October 14 at 25:00 JST (effectively, October 15 at 1:00 a.m. JST).

Haruki Kasugamori ( Astro Note , Ketsu-Inu , Dragon Goes House-Hunting ) is directing the anime at OLM and Live2D Creative Studio. Shun Miyazaki is composing the music, and Noriyoshi Konuma ( The Dangers in My Heart , A Few Moments of Cheers film) is the sound director.

The manga centers on a samurai, once feared on the battlefield for his great skill. But after his clan came to ruin, he has since lived a quiet and humble life, his intimidating face the only proof of his previous warrior life. One day, he encounters a curious corgi dog, who he is immediately taken with, and they begin a life together.

Nishida launched the manga on Flex Comic's Comic Polaris manga service in March 2021. Flex Comic will publish the manga's fourth compiled book volume on October 15.