Voice Actress Duo petit milady Return to Singing for 1st Time in 5 Years

The official website for the voice actress singing duo, which consists of voice actressesand, announced on Tuesday that the duo will release a new, as-yet untitled mini-album on November 27. The mini-album will contain five songs, some of which will be new songs. (The announcement does not specify how many of the five songs will be new.) The pair will also hold a concert in Tokyo's Yamano Hall on December 1, the duo's first concert in five years since 2019.

The new music and upcoming concert are part of petit milady 's celebration of their "10th+1 anniversary" this year, which also included a best-of album Merci mille fois (recorded at earlier live concerts) on July 31.

Aoi Yūki restarted her solo musical career last year, after taking a break from solo singing in 2017.

The duo performed theme songs for such anime as Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal II , World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman , The Pilot's Love Song , Invaders of the Rokujyōma!? , Onsen Yōsei Hakone-chan , Pan de Peace! , Akiba's Trip The Animation , Alice or Alice , Seven Senses of the Re'Union , and The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar anime.