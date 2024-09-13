AX Cinema Nights to Screen 4 Gundam Films in U.S. Theaters in 2024-2025

trilogy screens in October,screens in March 2025

Image courtesy of Iconic Events Releasing © SOTSU・SUNRISE

Iconic Events Releasing andannounced on Wednesday that their latest installment of the AX Cinema Nights program will also screen fourfilms.

The schedule includes:

Mobile Suit Gundam I : October 2 and October 6

: October 2 and October 6 Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow : October 16 and October 20

: October 16 and October 20 Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space : October 23 and October 27

: October 23 and October 27 Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack : March 12 and March 16, 2025

All screenings will be in Japanese with English subtitles.

The companies had announced an initial lineup for this year's AX Cinema Nights in July, which includes:

The event will also screen Babymetal Legend-43 The Movie on December 11 and 15.

The films will all screen in over 500 cinema locations in the U.S.

The first AX Cinema Nights event screened the Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis < Decide > ( Ryōma! Shinsei Gekijōban Tennis no Ōji-sama ) 3DCG anime film in May 2022. The event then screened The House of the Lost on the Cape and A Silent Voice anime films in North America in September and October 2022, respectively.

The second AX Cinema Nights event screened Satoshi Kon 's Perfect Blue , Tokyo Godfathers , and Paprika films, and also the Ghost in the Shell and Cowboy Bebop: The Movie anime films.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.