News
AX Cinema Nights to Screen 4 Gundam Films in U.S. Theaters in 2024-2025

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Gundam trilogy screens in October, Char's Counterattack screens in March 2025

msg1_still4_cr
Image courtesy of Iconic Events Releasing
© SOTSU・SUNRISE
Iconic Events Releasing and Anime Expo announced on Wednesday that their latest installment of the AX Cinema Nights program will also screen four Gundam films.

The schedule includes:

All screenings will be in Japanese with English subtitles.

The companies had announced an initial lineup for this year's AX Cinema Nights in July, which includes:

The event will also screen Babymetal Legend-43 The Movie on December 11 and 15.

The films will all screen in over 500 cinema locations in the U.S.

The first AX Cinema Nights event screened the Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis < Decide > (Ryōma! Shinsei Gekijōban Tennis no Ōji-sama) 3DCG anime film in May 2022. The event then screened The House of the Lost on the Cape and A Silent Voice anime films in North America in September and October 2022, respectively.

The second AX Cinema Nights event screened Satoshi Kon's Perfect Blue, Tokyo Godfathers, and Paprika films, and also the Ghost in the Shell and Cowboy Bebop: The Movie anime films.

Source: Press release


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
