AX Cinema Nights to Screen 4 Gundam Films in U.S. Theaters in 2024-2025
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The schedule includes:
- Mobile Suit Gundam I: October 2 and October 6
- Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow: October 16 and October 20
- Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space: October 23 and October 27
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack: March 12 and March 16, 2025
All screenings will be in Japanese with English subtitles.
The companies had announced an initial lineup for this year's AX Cinema Nights in July, which includes:
- Ninja Scroll: September 11,12, 15
- Metropolis 2001: November 4, 7, 10
- Paprika (restored in 4K) 15 anniversary screening: January 8, 9, 12
- Cowboy Bebop: The Movie: February 5, 6, 9
The event will also screen Babymetal Legend-43 The Movie on December 11 and 15.
The films will all screen in over 500 cinema locations in the U.S.
The first AX Cinema Nights event screened the Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis < Decide > (Ryōma! Shinsei Gekijōban Tennis no Ōji-sama) 3DCG anime film in May 2022. The event then screened The House of the Lost on the Cape and A Silent Voice anime films in North America in September and October 2022, respectively.
The second AX Cinema Nights event screened Satoshi Kon's Perfect Blue, Tokyo Godfathers, and Paprika films, and also the Ghost in the Shell and Cowboy Bebop: The Movie anime films.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.