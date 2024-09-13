Spin Master Streams PuniRunes Anime on YouTube With English Subtitles

Anime's 1st season based on toy line debuted in October 2022, 2nd season to debut on October 6

Spin Master confirmed with ANN on Friday that it began streaming the PuniRunes anime series on YouTube with English subtitles on September 5. The YouTube channel is adding one new 12-minute episode daily.

The anime is based on Takara Tomy 's PuniRunes toyline. Spin Master is releasing the toy line in the United States.

Unlike other digital pets that you can raise, the PuniRunes toys also have a hole where you can put your finger to "pet" the soft creature inside. The anime follows the daily life of PuniRunes — mysterious creatures who love to be coddled — and Yuka, a fourth-grade girl who loves soft, squishy things. (Puni-puni is the Japanese onomatopoeic term for soft and squishy.)

The first season ran on TV Tokyo and TV Osaka from October 2022 to March 2023.

Kunihiko Yuyama ( Fairy Princess Minky Momo , Pokémon ) served as chief director of the first season, and Kentaro Yamaguchi directed at OLM Digital . Gigaemon Ichikawa ( Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan , The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made , A Galaxy Next Door ) was in charge of the series scripts, while Sayuri Ichiishi ( Pokémon , Tamagotchi! ) designed the characters. Nanahira performed the theme song "Puni Puni PuniRunes Punix Version."

PuniRunes Puni 2 , the second season, will debut on October 6 in Japan. The new cast members include Madoka Asahina as Tomorun and Kaori Ishihara as Yuniko/Yunirun. The main cast from the first season is returning for the second one.