Crunchyroll Lists Sound! Euphonium Season 1 Blu-ray With English Dub

Blu-ray Disc slated for December 17

is listing its upcoming Blu-ray Disc release of the first season of'sanimewith an all-new English. The Blu-ray Disc release is slated for December 17, and will include all 13 episodes, as well as the "Kakedasu Monaka" original video naime () episode bundled with the Japanese home video release.

The only English-dubbed entries in the franchise remain the Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day and Liz and the Blue Bird films. This would be the first time a television anime entry in the franchise will have a dub .

The first 13-episode television anime series for the franchise premiered in April 2015. The anime inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu e Yōkoso "flashback" film in April 2016. The 13-episode Sound! Euphonium 2 sequel series premiered in October 2016. The sequel series inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Todoketai Melody compilation film in September 2017. These series and compilation films focus on Kumiko's first year in high school.

The Liz and the Blue Bird film centering on Mizore Yoroizuka and Nozomi Kasaki opened in Japan in April 2018. Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day opened in Japan in April 2019. The film follows Kumiko as a second-year student, and takes place concurrently with Liz and the Blue Bird .

Tokubetsuhen Hibike! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest , Kyoto Animation 's theatrical anime of the "Ensemble Concert" arc, opened in Japan in August 2023 in 74 theaters. The film was the first new sequel anime in four years for the franchise .

Sound! Euphonium 3 , the anime's third season, premiered on April 7, and aired for 13 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The latest season focuses on Kumiko's third and final year in high school.

The anime are based on Ayano Takeda 's Sound! Euphonium novel series depicting the trials of a high school concert band. Kumiko Ōmae, the novels' protagonist, begins as an indecisive person, but grows as she finds motivation both internally and from other people, mirroring the band's journey from a casual school band to a dedicated competition band, but with no shortage of drama and complications along the way.

Source: Crunchyroll