Pochars Short Anime's Promo Video Reveals CreepHyp's Theme Song

Band performs anime's 'Hoshi ni demo Negattero' theme

The official website for Fuji TV and studio DLE 's original short comedy anime Pochars ( Pochaazu ) started streaming its 60-second promotional video on Tuesday. The video reveals and previews the theme song "Hoshi ni demo Negattero" (Wish Upon a Star) by CreepHyp .

Image via Pochars anime's X/Twitter account © ぽちゃーズ製作委員会

Pochars

The(named after the Japanese slang for plump or chubby) anime depicts the daily life of plump and chubby "Pocha" animals.

Momoka Terasawa voices all of the anime's seven main characters: Pocha-kirin (giraffe), Pocha-zō (elephant), Pocha-kuma (bear), Pocha-kujira (whale), Pocha-kame (turtle), Pocha-usagi (rabbit), and Pocha-tora (tiger).

The short anime's director, scriptwriter, and character designer is YouTube animator Sorotani ( Dokonjo Gaeru Yanen short skit spinoff anime). Sorotani 's YouTube channel of anime shorts has garnered over 1 million subscribers and 780 million views.

The anime will premiere on October 8 within Fuji TV 's EXITV variety program. After its broadcast, the anime will also stream on the FOD, TVer , YouTube , and TikTok services in Japan.

The Pochars short anime is the first project of Fuji TV and DLE 's partnership to develop and create business through original IP.

