Itsuma-chan, Aya Fumino's Kanjuten Manga Ends

Manga's 12th, final chapter published on June 3

Image via Amazon Japan © Itsuma-chan, Aya Fumino, Cygames, Shogakukan

Kanjuten

manga app and website published the 12th and final chapter ofand's(Sensitive Point) omnibus horror manga on June 3.

Itsuma-chan and Fumino launched the manga on Cycomi in September 2023. Itsuma-chan was credited for the original story, and Fumino drew the manga. Shogakukan published the manga's one compiled book volume on July 18.

The omnibus manga teases, "You too can experience the 'feeling' when your daily life starts to go amiss."

Fumino's The Essence of Being a Muse ( Muse no Shinzui ) manga ended in February 2023. Fumino launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam in September 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in January 2022, and the third and final volume in March 2023. Yen Press licensed the manga, and released the final volume on March 19.

Itsuma-chan 's Raise de wa Chanto Shimasu manga is serialized irregularly in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine since 2018.

