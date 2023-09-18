The Essence of Being a Muse's Aya Fumino Launches New Manga

Fumino, Itsuma-chan launch Kanjuten omnibus horror manga on September 10

Cygames ' Cycomi manga app and website launched a new omnibus horror manga by Itsuma-chan and Aya Fumino titled Kanjuten (Sensitive Point) on September 10. Itsuma-chan is credited for the original story, and Fumino is drawing the manga.

Image via Aya Fumino's Twitter account © Aya Fumino

The manga teased, "You too can experience the 'feeling' when your daily life starts to go amiss."

Fumino's The Essence of Being a Muse ( Muse no Shinzui ) manga recently ended on February 10. Fumino launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam in September 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2022, and the third and final volume on March 10. Yen Press licensed the manga, and it will release the second volume in English on Tuesday.

Source: Cycomi





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.