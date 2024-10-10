Toei Animation Hosts Anime Staff Members from One Piece, Dragon Ball Daima, Digimon Adventure at NYCC

© 尾田栄一郎／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

revealed on Thursday that it will host anime staff members for various panels at this year's New York Comic Con event.

Toei Animation 's One Piece Panel will feature producer Ryūta Koike , series director Satoshi Itō , and creative director Masayuki Takagi . Colleen Clinkenbeard , who plays Luffy in English, and Christopher R. Sabat , English voice of Zoro, will also be at the panel on October 18 at 12:45 p.m. EDT on the Empire Stage.

There will be a Dragon Ball Daima Special Panel with executive producer Akio Iyoku and host Monica Rial , who plays Bulma in English. The company teased more special guests for the panel, which takes place on October 17 at 12:45 p.m. EDT on the Empire Stage.

Toei Animation will hold a panel for Digimon Adventure on October 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT in Room 409. The panel will include Hiromi Seki , planner and producer of multiple Digimon series and films, including the original Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02 anime.

In related news, Seki will be attending a Digimon event on October 16 at 7:00 p.m. EDT at Japan Society in New York City. The event will include a screening for the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime film. Tickets for the event are on sale.

New York Comic Con will take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 17-20.

Source: Press release