Crunchyroll Adds Gridman Universe Anime Film, SSSS.DYNAZENON Grand Episode Compilation Film

Film begins streaming on Thursday, compilation film streams on December 12

announced on Tuesday that it will stream, a crossover film of theandanime, on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EDT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India. The film will stream with subtitles in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Arabic, and Russian.

Crunchyroll will also stream the SSSS.DYNAZENON Grand Episode compilation film on December 12 at 8:00 p.m. EDT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Maldives.

The Gridman Universe film opened in Japan in March 2023. The film screened in 151 theaters, and had the highest per-screen average revenue for films that screened in more than 100 theaters that weekend.

The film stars a returning cast from SSSS.GRIDMAN and SSSS.DYNAZENON .

Akira Amemiya returned to direct the film at studio Trigger . Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Keiichi Hasegawa , character designer Masaru Sakamoto , and composer Shiro Sagisu .

The SSSS.GRIDMAN anime was the first anime in the "Gridman Universe." The 12-episode series premiered in October 2018. The anime was a collaboration between the anime studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chōjin Gridman .

SSSS.DYNAZENON premiered in April 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. The SSSS.Dynazenon television anime's compilation film opened in March 2023 and ranked at #1 on the mini-theater rankings for the weekend.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)