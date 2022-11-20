Gridman Universe Anime Film's Teaser Unveils More Cast, March 24 Debut

The " Gridman Universe Showcase" event revealed the teaser trailer, and new teaser visuals for the Gridman Universe anime film on Sunday. The teaser trailer unveils additional cast members and the anime's March 24 opening date.

Key visuals:

Additional cast for the film includes:

Ryousuke Takahashi as Caliber

Katsuyuki Konishi as Max

Aoi Yūki as Borr

Masaya Matsukaze as Vit

Mayumi Shintani as Rikka's mother

Kenichi Suzumura as Knight

Karin Takahashi as The 2nd

Additional cast also includes Suzuko Mimori as Namiko, and Akari Kitō as Hassu.

The previously announced returning cast from SSSS.GRIDMAN and SSSS.DYNAZENON includes:

Akira Amemiya is returning to direct the film at studio Trigger . Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Keiichi Hasegawa , character designer Masaru Sakamoto , and composer Shiro Sagisu .

The SSSS.Gridman anime was the first anime in the " Gridman Universe ." The 12-episode series premiered in October 2018. The anime was a collaboration between the anime studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chō jin Gridman . Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.

The SSSS.Dynazenon anime premiered in April 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime is listed as being part of the " Gridman Universe ." The anime ended in June 2021 with a teaser card for the "Next Gridman Universe " and the words "Gridman x Dynazemon.

Tokusatsu studio Tsuburaya Productions produced a live-action video series titled "Gridknight Fight" for the Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video releases of SSSS.Dynazenon , with one episode for each of the four home video volumes. The home video volumes of SSSS.Dynazenon shipped in June, July, September, and October 2021, respectively.

The franchise has also inspired a stage play adaptation, a manga adaptation, multiple manga spinoffs, and a novel spinoff. The stage play was slated for spring 2020 but was canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.