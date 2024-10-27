Crunchyroll States it is Investigating Situation After Voice Actor Claims Company Opened His Mail, Gave Away Contents

A Crunchyroll spokesperson told ANN on Saturday that it is investigating the situation after voice actor and ADR director David Wald claimed on X/Twitter on Friday the company "opened [his] private mail, threw away [the] letters, and passed out any included items to [its] staff."

Wald said on X/Twitter, "if you sent me anything care of Funimation or Crunchyroll in the last 5 years, I apologize, I didn't get it." Wald posted a picture of the contents of a package he said was sent to him that Crunchyroll allegedly "opened and distributed to employees." He said he found out about the situation a day earlier, due to the sender of the package providing him with a photo of the contents as well as the United States Postal Service (USPS) tracking information.

He stated some of the items were returned to him, after they were "found on the company giveaway table." Wald added he believed the employees were not to blame, as "They just walked by the company freebies table and thought something looked cool."

The full statement a Crunchyroll spokesperson provided to ANN is as follows:

Anime fans have a special connection with dub voice talent and that emotional expression is important in fueling more love of anime content. We are currently investigating the matter regarding the allegation of undelivered fan mail to a voice actor. We respect the privacy of all of our voice actors and do not intentionally open mail or packages not intended for Crunchyroll . Any fan mail should be sent directly to talent and their management.

Wald is known for such roles as Hannes in Attack on Titan , Askeladd in Vinland Saga , Welf Crozzo in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , and Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu in My Hero Academia , among many others. He has served as the ADR director for such anime as Bloom Into You , Tada Never Falls in Love , and the Given TV anime and the Given movie .