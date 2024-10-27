Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls U149 Manga Ends on November 9

Series launched in 2016, inspired anime in April 2023

Image via Amazon Japan © Kyowno, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Cygames

Kyowno 's The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls U149 manga revealed in the latest chapter on Cygames ' Cycomi platform on Friday that the series will end in the next chapter on November 9.

The manga centers around girls under 149 centimeters tall (under about 4-feet, 11-inches) who aspire to be idols despite not having a producer or gigs. However, maybe with a marvelous dress, a marvelous stage, and a marvelous prince ... The new Cinderella story follows these small idols and their small rookie producer.

The series received a television anime adaptation in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. The anime's fourth and final Blu-ray Disc also contained a new episode.

Kyowno launched the manga on Cygames ' online Cycomi service in 2016. Cygames shipped the 17th compiled book volume on June 28.

The IDOLM@STER franchise began as an arcade game in 2005, with the player tasked with producing idols in a fledgling idol company, managing practice schedules, concerts, CD releases, and time off. The game was first ported to the Xbox 360 in 2007, and had a sequel game in 2011, which finalized the first 13 characters of the franchise. Later spinoffs include The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls social game, which introduced the story of a larger set of entirely new characters within the story of multimedia conglomerate; The IDOLM@STER Million Live! , which includes the original 13 characters alongside new characters; The Idolm@ster SideM , which focused on male idols all of whom had "unique reasons" for becoming idols; and The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors , a mobile game with new female idols and a return to gameplay features from the first two games. The latest game in the franchise is The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors : Song for Prism , which launched in November 2023.

The first anime adaptation for the franchise was 2007's IDOLM@STER: XENOGLOSSIA , a spinoff mecha anime. Other anime in the franchise include 2011's The IDOLM@STER anime, the 2014 anime film THE IDOLM@STER MOVIE: Kagayaki no Mukōgawa e! , 2015's The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls , 2017's The Idolm@ster SideM , and 2023's The IDOLM@STER Million Live! . The The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors anime debuted theatrically in October 2023 and on TV in April 2024. The show's second season debuted theatrically in July and debuted on TV on October 4.

Source: Cycomi





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.