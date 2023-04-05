Anime stream for spring 2023 season

© Sirius/Project WDS

Stella of the Theater: World Dai Star

announced on Wednesday that it will stream the, andanime for the spring 2023 anime season.

The World Dai Star "theatrical girls" multimedia project will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on April 9 at 11:00 p.m., and it will also run on BS11 , TV Aichi , Hokkaido TV , MBS , and Shizuoka Broadcasting System .

The story is set in a world after Dai Star stage performers exploded in worldwide popularity in the 20th century. 16-year-old Kokona Ōtori follows her dream of becoming a World Dai Star by auditioning for the Sirius theatrical troupe.

Manga creator Takahiro drafted the story, and VTuber designer Mika Pikazo drafted the character designs. Yū Kinome ( Idoly Pride ) is directing the anime at Lerche , and Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War , A Couple of Cuckoos , Idoly Pride episodes) is in charge of the series scripts. Majiro ( 22/7 , Macross Delta , Kabukibu! ) designed the characters for animation.



© Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / Project U149

The [email protected] Cinderella Girls U149

The television anime of'smanga premiered onon Wednesday.

Manabu Okamoto ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls episode director, Gamers! , Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is directing the anime at Cygames Pictures with assistant director Hiroyuki Takashima . Oki Murayama is supervising and writing the series scripts. Norie Igawa ( Infinite Dendrogram sub-character designs, Pokémon: Twilight Wings character design collaboration) is designing the characters for animation.

The manga centers around girls under 149 centimeters tall (under about 4-feet, 11-inches) who aspire to be idols despite not having a producer or gigs. However, maybe with a marvelous dress, a marvelous stage, and a marvelous prince ... The new Cinderella story follows these small idols and their small rookie producer.

Kyowno launched the manga on Cygames ' online Cycomi service in 2016, and Cygames published the fourth volume in October 2018.



© THE MARGINAL SERVICE PROJECT

The Marginal Service

Cygames

TV Aichi

NTV

' new original television anime , will premiere on, andon April 11, on BSon April 12, and onKyushu Broadcasting on April 15.

The anime follows public safety workers who save the planet from aliens.

Masayuki Sakoi ( Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online , A3! Season Autumn & Winter , Kamen no Maid Guy , Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious ) is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz . Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Saga of Tanya the Evil ) is in charge of series scripts, and Yoshio Kosakai ( Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online ) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director.



