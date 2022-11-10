Cygames Premieres Original TV Anime The Marginal Service in 2023

A website was launched on Thursday to announce Cygames ' original television anime The Marginal Service , and it posted the anime's teaser promotional video, main cast, main staff, and 2023 premiere.

The anime's teaser trailer revealed several characters namely: Brian Nightraider, Zeno Stokes, Bolts Dexter, Robin Timbert, Lyra Candeyheart, Cyrus N. Kuca, Theodore Tompson, and a squirrel-looking character named Peck Desmond. The anime revealed its main cast, but did not announce which of the characters they will voice. It also features the tagline, "The explosive debut of a bad new service!"

The main cast includes:

Masayuki Sakoi ( Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online , A3! Season Autumn & Winter , Kamen no Maid Guy , Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious ) is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz . Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Saga of Tanya the Evil ) is in charge of series scripts, and Yoshio Kosakai ( Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online ) is designing the characters.

