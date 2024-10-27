Toshinori Sogabe's Yankee JK Kuzuhana-chan Gets Spinoff Manga

Kurara Hashimoto ( Slime Musume wa Shinshoku Shitai! ) launched a spinoff series for Toshinori Sogabe 's Yankee JK Kuzuhana-chan (Delinquent High School Girl Kuzu-Hana-chan) manga on Akita Publishing 's Champion Cross platform titled Yankee JK Kuzuhana-chan Another Side of Heroine on Wednesday.

Image via Kurara Hashimoto's X/Twitter © Kurara Hashimoto, Toshinori Sogabe, Akita Shoten

The series will show the untold stories of the heroines that weren't depicted in the main series.

Sogabe's Yankee JK Kuzuhana-chan entered a hiatus on October 10 due to the author's health and is scheduled to resume serialization in the 49th issue of Akita Shoten 's Shōnen Champion on November 7.

Sogabe launched the series in Shōnen Champion in March 2020.

Sogabe launched the Shitai no Karen-san!! (Karen the Corpse) manga on the Piccoma website and app service in May 2019.

Sogabe launched Mahō Shōjo Site Sept (Magical Girl Site Sept), the spinoff of Kentarō Satō 's Magical Girl Site ( Mahō Shōjo Site ) manga, on the Champion Tap! website in October 2017. The series ended in August 2018.

Sogabe launched the manga adaptation of Ichiro Sakaki 's Scrapped Princess novels on Kadokawa 's Comic Clear website in October 2016, and ended the manga in May 2018.

Sogabe's Amaenaideyo!! manga inspired the 13-episode Ah My Buddha television anime series in 2005, and a second 13-episode season premiered in 2006. Media Blasters released the series on home video beginning in 2009. Right Stuf acquired the anime in 2014, and released it on home video later that same year. Crunchyroll is streaming the series with English subtitles and an English dub .



Source: Champion Cross