Manga Artist Nanin Launches New Manga on November 27

Dōmo, Butsuyoku no Seijo desu. Musō Skill [Clear Hōshū] de Seidai ni Kanchigai Saremashita

The December issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that manga authorwill launch a new manga titled(Hello, I'm the Saint of Material Desires. There Was a Huge Misunderstanding About the "Clear Reward" Peerless Skill), in the magazine's next issue on November 27. The manga is an adaptation of Rachimu's light novel series of the same title.

The story centers on Materi, a high school girl who is suddenly summoned to a kingdom in another world, with a supposedly powerful skill in her. But the kingdom's ruler deems Materi's "Clear Reward" skill useless, and exiles her, thus activating her skill. As it turns out, Materi can gather rare weapons and useful items just by clearing the trials given to her. Materi becomes obsessed with acquiring skills and gathering items.

Rachimu launched the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2022. Kadokawa started publishing the light novel with illustrations by Yoshitake (image right) in February 2023. Kadokawa released the second volume that July.

