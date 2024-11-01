Orange Inc.'s e-Bookstore Service emaqi Adds Anesthesiologist Hana Manga

Manga about doctor at university hospital debuted in 2007

AI localization company Orange Inc. revealed on Friday one new manga release for the week of October 31 for its new e-bookstore service " emaqi ."

Amidst a healthcare crisis, the shortage of anesthesiologists is particularly dire. This manga dives into their grueling daily lives through the eyes of Hanako Hanaoka, an anesthesiologist at a university hospital. With a perfect blend of drama and humor, it paints a shockingly realistic picture of the profession. Long hours, low pay, and even sexual harassment – despite the challenges, Hanako tackles each day with enthusiasm, ready to put patients under!

addsand's) manga and describes the story:

The manga launched in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in 2007. The sixth volume shipped in January 2017. JManga previously released part of the manga in English in 2011.



Orange launched the emaqi service in the United States and Canada on September 3. The " emaqi " platform featured approximately 6,000 volumes of manga from 13 publishers in its launch, with plans to add at least one new title previously unpublished in English every week. Orange Inc. announced that it has secured translation, publishing, and distribution rights from publishers including Shonengahosha , Futabasha , and Akita Publishing . The company also acquired distribution rights from Kodansha USA Publishing .

The company's partnership with Shueisha to localize one-shot manga from Shonen Jump+ allows readers to read newly translated stories in English several times a week, for free. Both the emaqi and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus services are simultaneously publishing the one-shot manga. MANGA Plus had also announced its new program to release all one-shots from the Shonen Jump+ service in English simultaneously.

Readers can create a free account on emaqi and access the platform's wide range of content. Each manga has a detailed synopsis, and sample chapters or previews that are available for readers to try out. Readers can buy individual volumes of a manga title, or subscribe to an ongoing series directly through the platform.

emaqi is web-based, and Orange is considering launching the service as a mobile app next year.

Source: E-mail correspondence