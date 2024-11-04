News
2025 Doraemon Film Casts Ōji Suzuka
posted on by Alex Mateo
The film is slated to open in Japan on March 7, 2025.
The story follows Doraemon, Nobita, and friends as they enter a painting into a medieval European world. In the painting, they meet Claire and Milo, children from the country of Artoria. They also encounter a small demon with wings named Chai. Together, they face a powerful enemy for a legendary jewel.
Yukiyo Teramoto (Doraemon series and movies) is directing the film. Satoshi Itо̄ (Doraemon series) is writing the script. The film commemorates the 45th anniversary of Doraemon movies.
The 2024 Doraemon film Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony) opened at #1 in Japan last March. The film sold 538,000 tickets for 655,555,580 yen (about US$4.37 million) in its first weekend.
Source: Comic Natalie