Manga Author Fūka Mizutani Launches Ki nomi Ki no Mama Manga

This year's 46th issue of Hakusensha 's Le Paradis ( Rakuen ) magazine published the first chapter of Fūka Mizutani 's new manga titled Ki nomi Ki no Mama (Just as You Are) on October 31.

The manga centers on Tatsuki Hōshō, a female office worker, admired inside and outside the office as a popular and beautiful woman who is good at her job, but is very clueless when it comes to love. So clueless, that she does not even notice when a man makes advances toward her. Despite this, she still wants to understand love, and a person who makes her heart flutter appears before her.

Mizutani recently ended the Harmony manga, a spinoff of their Love at Fourteen ( 14-sai no Koi ) manga, on June 28. The spinoff manga launched in Le Paradis in February 2022. Hakusensha shipped the manga's second and final compiled book volume on July 31.

Mizutani debuted the Reliance manga, another spinoff of Love at Fourteen , in Le Paradis in November 2021.

Mizutani launched the Love at Fourteen manga in Le Paradis in 2010, and ended it in October 2021. Hakusensha published the manga's 12th and final volume in December 2021. Yen Press licensed the manga and published the final volume in English in December 2022.

