Honda's From Sick Planet With Love Manga Ends in January

Yameru Hoshi yori Ai o Komete ( From Sick Planet With Love

The December issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday manga creator's, a wordplay on the Japanese title for the James Bond story) manga will end with its next chapter in the magazine's February 2025 issue in January.

The manga ended an arc in May 2021, and then continued with a new story that winter.

Honda launched the manga in Mystery Bonita in January 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on May 16.

Honda launched the Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san manga on the pixiv Comic website in August 2015, and ended the manga in March 2019 with four volumes. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it released the fourth volume in May 2020.

The Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san manga inspired an anime that premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.