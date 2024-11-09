Attack on Titan Finale Compilation Film Features New 'School Castes' Footage

Film opened in Japan on Friday for 3-week limited run

The official X/Twitter account for the Attack on Titan television anime revealed on Saturday that the previously revealed new post-credits scene for Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK , a compilation of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS , is footage based on the "Attack on Titan School Castes" alternative-universe short manga that were included at the end of each volume of Hajime Isayama 's original Attack on Titan manga .

The film opened on Friday for a three-week limited engagement in Japanese theaters.

The film is 145 minutes long, with 5.1ch surround sound, and is a "brushed-up" edition of the two parts of the final season. Linked Horizon 's "Nisen-nen... Moshiku wa.... Niman-nen ato no Kimi e" (To You in 2,000... or... 20,000 Years From Now) returns as the theme song.

The Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS ( Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen ) Part 1 anime aired as a one-hour special in March 2023. The Part 2 anime aired in November 2023.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS parts 1 and 2 also streamed in Japan in single-episode format, serving as episodes 88-94 of Attack on Titan The Final Season . Toonami aired the anime beginning on January 6.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in April 2019. Attack on Titan The Final Season premiered on NHK in December 2020 and aired for 16 episodes. Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 premiered with episode 76 on the NHK General channel in January 2022, and aired for 12 episodes.

Hajime Isayama launched the original Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, and ended the series in April 2021. The manga's 34th and final volume shipped in June 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English digitally and in print, and released the 34th volume in October 2021.