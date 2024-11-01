Attack on Titan Finale Compilation Film Features New Post-Credits Scene

The official X/Twitter account for the Attack on Titan television anime revealed on Friday that Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK , a compilation of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS , will have a new post-credits scene. The contents of the new footage have yet to be revealed.

Image via Attack on Titan anime's X/Twitter account © 諫山創・講談社／「進撃の巨人」The Final Season製作委員会

Image via Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK anime film's website © 諫山創・講談社／「進撃の巨人」The Final Season製作委員会

The film will open a three-week limited engagement in Japanese theaters on November 8.

The film will be 145 minutes long, with 5.1ch surround sound, and be a "brushed-up" edition of the two parts of the final season.

Linked Horizon 's "Nisen-nen... Moshiku wa.... Niman-nen ato no Kimi e" (To You in 2,000... or... 20,000 Years From Now) returns as the theme song.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS parts 1 and 2 also streamed in Japan in single-episode format, serving as episodes 88-94 of Attack on Titan The Final Season . Toonami aired the anime beginning on January 6.

The Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS ( Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen ) Part 2 anime aired in November 2023.

The first part aired as a one-hour special in March 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime under the title Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 . The anime is also streaming on Hulu . Toonami aired the first part in September 2023. SIM returned to perform a new theme song, "Under the Tree." (The Japanese title for Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 is Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen Zenpen , which indicates it as the first half, and the Japanese title for Part 4 is Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen Kōhen , which indicates it as the second half.)

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in April 2019.

Hajime Isayama launched the original Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, and ended the series in April 2021. The manga's 34th and final volume shipped in June 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English digitally and in print, and released the 34th volume in October 2021.