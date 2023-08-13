Toonami to Show Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Part 1 Anime

Special runs on September 10 at 12:30 a.m.

Attack on Titan : The Final Chapters

Part 1 on September 9 (effectively September 10) at 12:30 a.m.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Part 1 aired as a one-hour special on March 3. Crunchyroll streamed the anime under the title Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1. The anime is also streaming on Hulu . SIM returned to perform a new opening theme song, "Under the Tree." (The Japanese title for Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Part 1 is Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen Zenpen , which indicates it as the first half, and the Japanese title for Part 2 is Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen Kōhen , which indicates it as the second half.)

The Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Part 2 will premiere this fall. ( Crunchyroll 's title is Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 .)

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK in December 2020 and aired for 16 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the anime with English subtitles. Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block began airing the anime in January 2021, and Funimation began streaming an English dub in the same month.

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 premiered with episode 76 on the NHK General channel in January 2022, and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the second part as it aired in Japan.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in April 2019.

Hajime Isayama launched the original Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, and ended the series in April 2021. The manga's 34th and final volume shipped in June 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English digitally and in print, and released the 34th volume in October 2021.