I Have a Crush at Work Anime's Video Reveals More Cast & Staff, Theme Songs, January 6 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Akamaru Enomoto 's I Have a Crush at Work ( Kono Kaisha ni Suki na Hito ga Imasu , also known as Can You Keep a Secret? ) unveiled the second promotional video for the anime on Tuesday. The video announces more cast and staff members, plus it reveals and previews both Polkadot Stingray 's opening theme song "Ano ne," and pachae 's ending theme song "Futari Jime." It also announces the anime's January 6 premiere date.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on January 6 at 11:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EST), and it will also run on Sun TV and BS Fuji .

The newly announced cast members are:

Misaki Watada as Chiharu Utō, Mitsuya's coworker in the planning department



Sora Tokui as Yukiko Sakura, Mitsuya's coworker in the planning department



Kentarō Tone as Itsurō Mita, the head of the planning department



Kenshō Ono as Seiya Suzuki, the #1 sales team member who went to Mitsuya's college



Shinichirō Miki as Hiromi Kiribayashi, the head of the new projects department



The newly announced staff members are:

The main cast members are:

Naoko Takeichi ( Cooking With Valkyries ) is directing the anime at the studio BLADE, and Masahiro Yokotani ( The Devil Is a Part-Timer! , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is overseeing the series scripts. Mina Ōsawa (Given, I★CHU: Halfway Through The Idol , The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War ) is designing the characters.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga in February, and it describes the story:

Yui Mitsuya and Masugu Tateishi aren't just any coworkers—they totally have the hots for each other. His helpful yet humble attitude makes her giddy, and her cuteness leaves him grinning like a fool. Problem is, they're trying to keep their new relationship under wraps to avoid making things awkward at work. But seeing how they can't keep their hands off each other, they run the risk of spilling their little secret with each passing day at the office.

Enomoto debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in March 2019, and ended it in January 2023. Kodansha published the 15th and final compiled book volume in March 2023. The series has 1.1 million copies, including both physical and digital, in circulation.