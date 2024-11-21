The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom Anime Reveals 3 More Cast

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the television anime adaptation of Kōki Fuyutsuki 's The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom ( Kanpeki Sugite Kawaige ga Nai to Konyaku Haki Sareta Seijo wa Ringoku ni Urareru ) light novel series revealed three new cast members on Thursday.

The newly announced cast are:

Kaede Hondo as Mia Adenauer, Philia's younger sister who is also a saint

Takuya Satō as Oswald Parnacorta, the second prince of the kingdom of Parnacorta

Kōhei Amasaki as Julius Ziltonia, the second prince of the kingdom of Ziltonia and Philia's fiancé

Yui Ishikawa stars as Philia.

The anime will premiere in 2025.

Shuu Watanabe ( Naruto Shippūden , Shinobi no Ittoki ) is directing at TROYCA , and Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is overseeing the series scripts. Shūhei Yamamoto ( Beast Tamer , Kakushigoto ) is designing the characters.

Seven Seas licensed the novel series and Mago Ayakita 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Philia's family has produced saints for generations. It's no surprise that she's known as the greatest saint of all time—and set to marry the second prince, Julius. What no one expects is for Julius to call off the engagement, claiming that Philia's perfection makes her charmless and unlikable. To add insult to injury, Philia is packed off to a neighboring country in exchange for gold and resources, forcing her to leave her homeland! Despite bracing herself for mistreatment, Philia finds a warm welcome in her new town, where she puts her saintly abilities to good use erecting barriers against monsters and curing epidemics. But even as she flourishes in her new life, her homeland is under threat of destruction!

Fuyutsuki debuted the series as a web novel on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in July 2020. The story concluded in January 2022. Overlap shipped the sixth compiled book volume on June 25.

The series received a manga adaptation by Ayakita on Overlap 's Comic Gardo platform in November 2021. Overlap shipped the fifth compiled book volume on June 25.