Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus Anime Reveals Teaser Video, More Cast, New Visual

Aniplex revealed a new teaser visual, a teaser video, a new cast member, and new visuals on Saturday for Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Santa Claus no Yume wo Minai ), the television anime adaptation of the "University Student Arc" of the Seishun Buta Yarō ( Rascal Does Not Dream ) light novel series.

Reina Ueda is joining the show's cast as Miniskirt Santa.

The staff also revealed visuals for Sakuta Azusagawa (voiced by Kaito Ishikawa ) and Mai Sakurajima (voiced by Asami Seto ).

The returning staff for the anime includes director Sōichi Masui , anime studio CloverWorks , series composition writer Masahiro Yokotani , character designer Satomi Tamura , sound director Yoshikazu Iwanami , and composer fox capture plan .

Kadokawa published the first novel in Hajime Kamoshida 's series, titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), in April 2014. The series is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The series has more than 3 million copies in circulation (not sold). The 14th novel, titled Seishun Buta Yarō wa Girfriend no Yume wo Minai (Rascal Does Not Dream of a Girlfriend), shipped on August 9. The 15th and final volume, Seishun Buta Yarō wa Dear Friend no Yume wo Minai (Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend), released on October 10.

Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), the first television anime based on the light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. The anime adapts the story up to the fifth novel volume. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and other services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise, opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

A sequel anime project adapted the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise: Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid . The Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out film opened in Japan in June 2023. Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid opened in Japan in December 2023. Aniplex of America screened the films with English subtitles in U.S. theaters on March 24, and with an English dub on March 25.

