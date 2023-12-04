Rascal Does Not Dream Franchise Gets Anime Adapting University Student Arc

The official website for Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid , the second of two films in the sequel anime project for the Seishun Buta Yarō ( Rascal Does Not Dream ) light novel series, announced on Monday that the franchise 's "University Student Arc" is getting an anime adaptation. The announcement did not specify what type of anime. The Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid film screenings in Japan feature a special promotional video after the ending credits.

Original character designer for the franchise Keeji Mizoguchi drew the below celebration illustration.

Image via Rascal Does Not Dream anime's website ©2022 鴨志田 一/KADOKAWA/青ブタ Project Illustration Keeji Mizoguchi

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid opened in Japan on December 1 in 103 theaters in Japan, and debuted at #4 in its opening weekend. The film sold 119,000 tickets to earn about 163 million yen (about US$11.12 milion) in its first three days.

The sequel anime project adapts the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise : Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid .

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out opened in Japan on June 23. The film sold 118,108 tickets in its first three days and earned 175,648,924 yen (about US$1.28 million) to rank #4 in its opening weekend.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), the television anime based on the light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. The anime adapts the story up to the fifth novel volume. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and other services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise , opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

Kadokawa published the first novel in Hajime Kamoshida 's series, titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), in April 2014. Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English.

Sources: Rascal Does Not Dream anime's website, Comic Natalie, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.