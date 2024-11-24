100 Ghost Stories That Will Lead to My Own Death Manga to End in 10 Chapters

Image via Amazon Japan © Anji Matono, Shogakukan

The January issue of Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine announced on Monday that Anji Matono 's 100 Ghost Stories That Will Lead to My Death manga will end in 10 chapters.

Seven Seas licensed the series in English and describes the manga:

Forever Haunted A boy sits in a room. Alone. Telling tales of horror. One by one. Night by night. The shadows breed terror. Shall we begin? One day, an elementary school child named Yuuma tries to jump out of his classroom window. His classmate Hina stops him and, in a bid to stall for time, asks him, “Do you know the round of a hundred ghost stories?” Hina tells Yuuma about a ritual where, if you tell a hundred ghost stories, you'll see ghosts afterward. Learning this gives Yuuma a new lease on life. Chapter by chapter, he shares ghost stories with the reader, slowly but surely inching his way toward one hundred..

Matono launched the manga in Shōnen Sunday S in December 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on July 11, and the ninth volume will ship on December 12.

