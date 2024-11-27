Digimon Dreamers Manga Artist Tenya Yabuno Launches Samurai Comedy Series

Benkei no Nakidokoro debuted on Wednesday

The news website for Shogakukan 's Weekly CoroCoro Comic announced on Tuesday that Digimon Dreamers and Inazuma Eleven manga artist Tenya Yabuno is launching the new series Benkei no Nakidokoro (Benkei's Weak Spot) on the platform on Wednesday. The first chapter of gag shorts is free to read now.

Image via CoroCoro Online News © Tenya Yabuno/Shogakukan

The "perverse master-servant comedy" is set at the end of the 12th century during the age of samurai, and follows Benkei, who is obsessed with the manliest of hobbies: weapons.

Image via Amazon Japan © Tenya Yabuno, Shueisha

Digimon Dreamers

Yabuno ended themanga in March 2023. The manga's second volume shipped on April 4.

Yabuno launched the series in Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine in October 2021. Akiyoshi Hongo is credited with the original story. Bandai started publishing the comic with an English translation by MediBang in 2023. Shueisha shipped the first volume in December 2022.



Source: CoroCoro News