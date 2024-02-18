Digimon Dreamers Manga Ends on March 4

Volume 2 ships in spring 2024

The Digimon Partners YouTube channel revealed in the description of the " Digimon manga -kai DP Fan Meeting" video on Friday that Tenya Yabuno 's Digimon Dreamers manga will end on March 4.

Bandai publishes the comic in English and describes the story:

One day, Ritsu Kodo, a young gamer, is suddenly whisked away into the digital world of the game he plays! There he meets Pulsemon, the Digimon he's been training in the game!! While initially bewildered by this sudden turn of events, Ritsu learns that Pulsemon summoned him as a Tamer to help break a curse preventing Digivolution. And so, he promises to help Pulsemon Digivolve...!!

Yabuno launched the series in Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine in October 2021. Akiyoshi Hongo is credited with the original story. Bandai started publishing the comic with an English translation by MediBang in 2023. Shueisha shipped the first volume in December 2022. Yabuno noted on January 4 that the second volume will be released in spring.

The Digimon trading card game based on the franchise is getting a webcomic in spring 2024 titled Digimon Liberator .

Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning , the second film in the Digimon Adventure 02 anime, opened in Japan on October 27 and screened in theaters in the U.S. on November 8-9.



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.