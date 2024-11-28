Live-Action Solitary Gourmet Show Gets 8th Consecutive New Year's Special

Special airs on December 31, before film opens on January 10

Solitary Gourmet

Kodoku no Gourmet

TV Tokyo

announced on Thursday that the live-action series ofand's) manga will have its eighth consecutive New Year's special, tentatively titled(Solitary Gourmet 2024 New Year's Eve Special), on December 31 at 10:00 p.m. JST (8:00 a.m. EST).will reveal more details about the special at a later date.

The live-action film of Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi 's Kodoku no Gourmet ( Solitary Gourmet ) manga will open on January 10. The series' lead actor Yutaka Matsushige is again starring the film, while also directing the film, and co-writing alongside Yoshihiro Taguchi.

Both the live-action Kodoku no Gourmet series and the original manga follow a solitary salesman named Gorō Inagashira as he travels all over Japan and samples the local cuisine found on street corners. The live-action show's 10th season premiered in October 2022.

The franchise also had a six-episode live-action mini-series project titled Kodoku no Gourmet ~Oishii kedo Horo Nigai... Inagashira Gorō no Sainan~ (Solitary Gourmet ~It's Tasty But Slightly Bitter... Gorō Inagashira's Misfortune~) that debuted on the Paravi and Hikari TV streaming services in March to April 2022.

Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi first serialized the Kodoku no Gourmet manga from 1994 to 1996 in Fusosha 's Monthly Panja magazine (now defunct). Kusumi handled the story, and Taniguchi drew the art. Fusosha published the first collected volume in 1997. Kusumi and Fusosha published the manga's second volume in September 2015. Taniguchi passed away in February 2017.

Fanfare and Ponent Mon will release the manga in English. The company had said the manga will "most likely" debut in spring 2021, but the series is now listed as debuting on December 17.

The manga also inspired a net anime that debuted on Production I.G 's "Tate Anime" (Vertical Anime) smartphone app in November 2017.

