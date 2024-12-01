Suehiro Maruo's Beautiful Monster Manga Gets English Release

Bubbles Zine publishes volume in February 2025

Publisher Bubbles Zine announced on November 16 it will release Suehiro Maruo 's Beautiful Monster manga in English in February 2025. Ryan Holmberg is translating the manga

Image via Bubbles Zine

The company describes the story:

Sixteen short comics from Japan's master of erotic horror. Stories are from 1981-1983 (plus a story from 2000). This is Maruo Suehiro's first book translated into English in nearly 12 years.

Maruo's An Gura (an abbreviation for "underground") manga ended in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine in March 2023.

Maruo ( Mr. Arashi's Amazing Freak Show , The Strange Tale of Panorama Island ) launched the An Gura manga in Monthly Comic Beam in November 2021, and the first part ended in March 2022. The manga returned in October 2022.

Hiroshi Harada adapted Maruo's 1984 erotic horror manga Mr. Arashi's Amazing Freak Show ( Shojo Tsubaki ) into an anime film in 1992. The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation in May 2017. Blast Books published the manga's one compiled volume in North America in 1993. Maruo won the "New Artist Prize" of the 13th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prizes in 2009, although he has been drawing manga professionally since 1980.

Last Gasp Publishing released Maruo's The Strange Tale of Panorama Island manga in English in 2013. The manga was nominated for the 2014 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards.

Maruo ended his Tomino no Jigoku ( Tomino the Damned ) manga in November 2018.



Sources: Bubbles Zine, Bubbles Zine's Instagram account