Animator/Director Hiroki Ikeshita Dies
posted on by Alex Mateo
Shangri-La Frontier anime's assistant director died on November 6
The official website for the Shangri-La Frontier television anime posted on Thursday that the anime's assistant director Hiroki Ikeshita died on November 6.
Ikeshita served as assistant director for both seasons of Shangri-La Frontier. Ikeshita directed the Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! anime. He was also assistant director for Handyman Saitō in Another World and Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu.
Ikeshita is credited as an animator on numerous titles, including Pokémon, Persona 3 movies, Sonic X, Monster Rancher, Yo-kai Watch, Harukana Receive, Aquarion Logos, Bungo Stray Dogs, Fairy Tail, and One Piece Special – Adventure of Nebulandia.
