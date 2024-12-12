News
Capcom Unveils Onimusha: Way of the Sword Game for 2026
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
CAPCOM unveiled a new game for its Onimusha dark fantasy action game franchise titled Onimusha: Way of the Sword during The Game Awards on Thursday. The game is slated for 2026.
CAPCOM debuted the Onimusha Sengoku-era survival action game series in 2001. The games in the series retell stories from the Sengoku era but with supernatural elements. The latest game in the series, a remaster of Onimusha: Warlords, released in January 2019.
The game series previously inspired the Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams CG film in 2006. The film compiles the CG-animated footage from CAPCOM's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 video game and also adds extra animated scenes.
An anime based on the franchise, debuted worldwide on Netflix in November 2023. Shin'ya Sugai directed the anime at Sublimation. Famed director Takashi Miike (live-action Ichi the Killer, Blade of the Immortal, Crows Zero, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Terraformars) served as the supervising director.