Capcom Unveils Onimusha: Way of the Sword Game for 2026

CAPCOM unveiled a new game for its Onimusha dark fantasy action game franchise titled Onimusha : Way of the Sword during The Game Awards on Thursday. The game is slated for 2026.

CAPCOM debuted the Onimusha Sengoku-era survival action game series in 2001. The games in the series retell stories from the Sengoku era but with supernatural elements. The latest game in the series, a remaster of Onimusha : Warlords , released in January 2019.

The game series previously inspired the Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams CG film in 2006. The film compiles the CG-animated footage from CAPCOM 's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 video game and also adds extra animated scenes.

An anime based on the franchise , debuted worldwide on Netflix in November 2023. Shin'ya Sugai directed the anime at Sublimation . Famed director Takashi Miike (live-action Ichi the Killer , Blade of the Immortal , Crows Zero , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Terraformars ) served as the supervising director.