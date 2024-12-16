LINE Friends' minini Characters Get Anime Shorts Starting on January 4

Million Volt produces anime about palm-sized character surviving in human world

LINE announced on Monday that the LINE FRIENDS minini characters are getting a television anime series of shorts titled minimini minini that will air within TV Tokyo 's eeny meeny miney mo morning program starting on January 4. The episodes will be 4.5 minutes long.

The series will debut on TVer and the LINE FRIENDS Japan YouTube channel after broadcast.

Million Volt is producing the anime. The anime will center on the non-verbal palm-sized characters surviving in the human world.

LINE and Netflix previously collaborated on the Brown and Friends anime based on Japanese messaging app LINE 's Brown & Friends character "stickers." The anime debuted in December 2022.

LINE popularized the concept of "stickers" in its messaging service, which users can purchase and send as part of their messages. LINE offers a wide variety of stickers, some from anime and manga franchises.

Sources: LINE Friends, Comic Natalie