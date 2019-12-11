News
Netflix, LINE Partner for CG Series Based on 'Brown & Friends' Characters
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Series will feature 5 characters, no dialogue
The entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter said on Wednesday that Netflix and Japanese messaging app LINE are partnering to produce a comedy animation series titled LINE Friends based on the app's Brown & Friends character "stickers." Kickstart Entertainment, a production company based in Los Angeles and other cities around the world, is a co-producer on the series.
The CG animated show will feature five characters from the sticker LINE, and it will not have dialogue.
LINE popularized the concept of "stickers" in its messaging service, which users can purchase and send as part of their messages. LINE offers a wide variety of stickers, some from anime and manga franchises.
Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Gavin J. Blair)