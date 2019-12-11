Netflix, LINE Partner for CG Series Based on 'Brown & Friends' Characters

Series will feature 5 characters, no dialogue

The entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter said on Wednesday that Netflix and Japanese messaging app LINE are partnering to produce a comedy animation series titled LINE Friends based on the app's Brown & Friends character "stickers." Kickstart Entertainment , a production company based in Los Angeles and other cities around the world, is a co-producer on the series.

The CG animated show will feature five characters from the sticker LINE , and it will not have dialogue.

LINE popularized the concept of "stickers" in its messaging service, which users can purchase and send as part of their messages. LINE offers a wide variety of stickers, some from anime and manga franchises.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Gavin J. Blair)