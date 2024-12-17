Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ Deluxe-hen Anime's Promo Video Reveals Theme Songs, January 11 Premiere

The official X/Twitter account for the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise revealed on Tuesday a promotional video and confirmed the January 11 premiere for the Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe-hen anime. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Meramera" by Kis-My-Ft2 .

Image via Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ Deluxe-hen anime's X/Twitter account © VANGUARD Divinez Character Design ©2021-2025 CLAMP・ST

Hina Aoki performs the ending theme song "Amairo."

New cast members include Takeo Ōtsuka as Kagetsu Yakumo and Chiharu as Suzune Rokuoin. Other cast members return from previous seasons.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez anime premiered in Japan on January 13, and is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video , d Anime Store , and Niconico streaming services, and on the Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime. The English dub of the anime premiered on April 26 on the franchise 's YouTube channel.

Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 premiered on July 6 and ended in its 13th episode on Saturday.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime's first two seasons launched the franchise 's "D Series" in April 2021. The Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime's first season, which premiered in July 2022, is considered the third overall season of the D Series. The second and third seasons (which premiered in January 2023 and July 2023 respectively) are the D Series' fourth and fifth seasons, respectively. The series' sixth season is Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez , and Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 is the overall seventh season. The eighth season, Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe-hen , will debut in January 2025, and the ninth season will start around the middle of 2025.

Bushiroad originally announced that it would produce up to nine seasons for the current "D Series" of the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime. The D Series, which refers to both the latest product line for the card game and the anime series, was slated to continue until December 2025.

The company then later announced it is planning the 10th season and beyond for the D series.