News
Sword Art Online Variant Showdown Smartphone Game Returns in Re-Release
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game launched in November 2022, but went down for extended maintenance to fix bugs in September 2023
Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Wednesday that the Sword Art Online Variant Showdown smartphone game's re-release is now available. Bandai Namco Entertainment unveiled a new trailer for the re-release.
The re-release features new mechanics and interface improvements, three-player cooperative battles, and a fully voiced main story.The game released in November 2022, but went down for maintenance in September 2023 due to major bugs in the game.
Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game's story:
Cross Edge. A game supposedly designed by a middle school genius. It's a title Kirito has heard before. One day, two rumors about the game come to his attention. The first: There's a mysterious player who attacks out of nowhere. Losing to them means losing a portion of your own memories. The second: This player goes around wearing a hood pulled low to hide their eyes… Kirito can't help but recall Laughing Coffin, the player-killer guild he faced in SAO. In part to investigate these rumors, Kirito and his friends begin playing Cross Edge, and are soon targeted in a surprise attack.
The game celebrates the 10th anniversary of the anime franchise.
Source: Press release