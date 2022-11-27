Sword Art Online Variant Showdown Smartphone Game's Global Version Releases for Pre-Download

Game is available in Japanese, English, French, German, Spanish, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Thai

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Monday that it has launched its Sword Art Online Variant Showdown smartphone game for the Sword Art Online franchise for pre-download. The company will announce the official release date later.

Bandai Namco Entertainment streamed the game's opening movie in September.

The action game also released in Japan on Monday. The game is free-to-play but has optional in-game purchases and features four-player PvP mode. The global version is available in Japanese, English, French, German, Spanish, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Thai.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game's story:

Cross Edge. A game supposedly designed by a middle school genius. It's a title Kirito has heard before. One day, two rumors about the game come to his attention. The first: There's a mysterious player who attacks out of nowhere. Losing to them means losing a portion of your own memories. The second: This player goes around wearing a hood pulled low to hide their eyes… Kirito can't help but recall Laughing Coffin, the player-killer guild he faced in SAO . In part to investigate these rumors, Kirito and his friends begin playing Cross Edge, and are soon targeted in a surprise attack.

The game celebrates the 10th anniversary of the anime franchise . Bandai Namco Entertainment has opened a website and Twitter account for the game.

