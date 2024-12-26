Shojo Fight's Yoko Nihonbashi Launches New Manga on February 26

Nihonbashi to launch Kissa Rōgoku manga

The January 2025 issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine revealed on Monday that manga creator Yoko Nihonbashi will launch a new manga titled Kissa Rōgoku ( Cafe Prison ) in the magazine's next issue on February 26.

Image via Yoko Nihonbashi's X/Twitter account © Yoko Nihonbashi

The manga tells the story of Komori, a novelist who tends to be a shut-in, until a suspicious cafe master appears in front of her. The encounter is one that will change their fate.

Nihonbashi announced on October 26 that a new series is in the planning stages, slated for release next year. The new manga will run simultaneously with Nihonbashi's Shōjo Fight manga. Nihonbashi also stated that they plan for Shōjo Fight to enter a bimonthly release schedule until the end of the series, as it will take priority over the new series.

Nihonbashi launched the Shōjo Fight manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in 2005, and Kodansha published the 18th volume in January 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing published the 18th volume in English in May 2022. The manga bundled an anime DVD with the sixth volume in October 2009. The manga now runs on the Comic Days platform after Evening ceased publication in February 2023, and is published irregularly.