News
Majo Maid wa Joō no Himitsu o Shitteiru, Promise of Starseed Manga Both End in Next Chapter

posted on by Alex Mateo
Ema Toyama's Majo Maid wa Joō no Himitsu o Shitteiru manga ends on February 3

Majo Maid wa Joō no Himitsu o Shitteiru volume 1
Image via Amazon Japan
© Ema Toyama, Kodansha
The February 2025 issue of Kodansha's Nakayoshi magazine announced on Friday that Ema Toyama's Majo Maid wa Joō no Himitsu o Shitteiru (The Witch Maid Knows the Queen's Secret) manga will end on February 3. The issue also revealed that Nagisa Komugi's Promise of Starseed manga will end with its next chapter.

Toyama (Vampire Dormitory) launched the Majo Maid wa Joō no Himitsu o Shitteiru manga in pixiv's "Palcy" manga app in November 2022 and in Nakayoshi in December 2022. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on October 30.

The fantasy manga centers on Liz, a lonely girl who can see the future. She is employed as a new maid under Queen Shuliess, the queen of the Kingdom of Linfilia. The queen herself only desires to marry and produce an heir. But one day, Liz discovers the queen's secret.

Komugi (I'll Be with Them Again Today) debuted the Promise of Starseed manga in pixiv's "Palcy" manga app on May 30, as well as in the July issue of Kodansha's Nakayoshi magazine on June 3. Suito Tachihara is credited with the original work. Nakayoshi published a prologue chapter for the manga on May 2. The manga's first volume shipped in Japan on October 11.

The Promise of Starseed manga centers on high school students who want to enter an idol training school.

Source: Nakayoshi February issue

