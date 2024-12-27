Majo Maid wa Joō no Himitsu o Shitteiru, Promise of Starseed Manga Both End in Next Chapter

Image via Amazon Japan © Ema Toyama, Kodansha

Promise of Starseed

The February 2025 issue of'smagazine announced on Friday that's(The Witch Maid Knows the Queen's Secret) manga will end on February 3. The issue also revealed that's manga will end with its next chapter.

Toyama ( Vampire Dormitory ) launched the Majo Maid wa Joō no Himitsu o Shitteiru manga in pixiv 's " Palcy " manga app in November 2022 and in Nakayoshi in December 2022. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on October 30.

The fantasy manga centers on Liz, a lonely girl who can see the future. She is employed as a new maid under Queen Shuliess, the queen of the Kingdom of Linfilia. The queen herself only desires to marry and produce an heir. But one day, Liz discovers the queen's secret.

Komugi ( I'll Be with Them Again Today ) debuted the Promise of Starseed manga in pixiv 's " Palcy " manga app on May 30, as well as in the July issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine on June 3. Suito Tachihara is credited with the original work. Nakayoshi published a prologue chapter for the manga on May 2. The manga's first volume shipped in Japan on October 11.

The Promise of Starseed manga centers on high school students who want to enter an idol training school.